Vericel Corporation (VCEL) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Comparison side by side

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 8.76 N/A -0.09 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vericel Corporation and AVROBIO Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vericel Corporation and AVROBIO Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -52% -39.2%

Liquidity

Vericel Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.2. Competitively, AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.3 and has 12.3 Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Vericel Corporation and AVROBIO Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vericel Corporation has a 24.40% upside potential and an average target price of $23.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.3% of Vericel Corporation shares and 91.2% of AVROBIO Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Vericel Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.9% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07% AVROBIO Inc. -12.71% -11.15% 34.01% -35.6% 0% 10.51%

For the past year Vericel Corporation had bearish trend while AVROBIO Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats AVROBIO Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.