Vericel Corporation (VCEL) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Contrasting side by side

Since Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 7.08 N/A -0.09 0.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.30 N/A -2.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Vericel Corporation and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4%

Liquidity

Vericel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. On the competitive side is, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 2.9 Quick Ratio. Vericel Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Vericel Corporation and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$23.5 is Vericel Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 44.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89% of Vericel Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 47% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92%

For the past year Vericel Corporation had bullish trend while Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.