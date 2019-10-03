Vericel Corporation (VCEL) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Contrasting side by side

Both Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 16 0.00 36.99M -0.09 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 10.25M -1.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Vericel Corporation and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Vericel Corporation and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 228,474,366.89% -3.4% -2.6% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 247,548,664.44% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vericel Corporation are 8.5 and 8.2. Competitively, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vericel Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Vericel Corporation and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 69.97% for Vericel Corporation with consensus price target of $24. Competitively Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $7, with potential upside of 94.44%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Vericel Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89% of Vericel Corporation shares and 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year Vericel Corporation had bullish trend while Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.