Vericel Corporation (VCEL) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Comparison side by side

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 9.01 N/A -0.09 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55 24.58 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vericel Corporation and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vericel Corporation and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Risk and Volatility

Vericel Corporation is 182.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.82. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.32 beta which makes it 132.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vericel Corporation is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.2. The Current Ratio of rival Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.9. Vericel Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Vericel Corporation and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Vericel Corporation’s upside potential is 21.01% at a $23.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $75, which is potential 54.64% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Vericel Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vericel Corporation and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.3% and 0% respectively. About 0.7% of Vericel Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.33% -20.89% -12.36% -31.47% -45.54% 2.69%

For the past year Vericel Corporation has -2.07% weaker performance while Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.69% stronger performance.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.