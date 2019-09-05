VEREIT (VER) to pay $0.14 on Oct 15, 2019; Unifirst (UNF) Sentiment Is 1.94

Unifirst Corp (UNF) investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.54, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 120 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 62 sold and trimmed stakes in Unifirst Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 14.40 million shares, down from 15.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Unifirst Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 45 Increased: 78 New Position: 42.

VEREIT Inc (NYSE:VER) is expected to pay $0.14 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:VER) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. VEREIT Inc’s current price of $9.91 translates into 1.39% yield. VEREIT Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 10.33M shares traded. VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) has risen 21.60% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.60% the S&P500. Some Historical VER News: 14/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers Capital Incorporated Buys 1.7% of Vereit; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q Net $32.5M; 21/05/2018 – Top Leasing Brokers Recognized by VEREIT® at ICSC RECon 2018 Special Event; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED EARLY TERMINATION OF SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN AS OF MAY 3; 23/05/2018 – VEREIT Enters Into New $2.9 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 14/05/2018 – Ci Investments Inc. Exits Position in Vereit; 23/05/2018 – VEREIT® Enters Into New $2.9 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Vereit; 18/04/2018 Nuveen Real Estate Adds Vici Properties Inc., Exits Vereit; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q REV. $315.1M

The stock increased 1.06% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $195.32. About 106,159 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (UNF) has risen 6.68% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Repurchased Combined $146.0 M in a Private Transaction With the Croatti Family at a Per Shr Price of $124.00; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Net $58.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ UniFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNF); 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.45 TO $7.65; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Rev $419.3M; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST 2Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.14; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY REV. $1.66B TO $1.67B, EST. $1.65B; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP – TAX REFORM & $146.0 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE ANTICIPATED TO RESULT IN ESTIMATED $0.15 INCREASE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tpg Group Holdings (Sbs) Advisors Inc. holds 1.91% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation for 633,352 shares. River Road Asset Management Llc owns 277,530 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New South Capital Management Inc has 0.7% invested in the company for 157,350 shares. The Hong Kong-based Parametrica Management Ltd has invested 0.68% in the stock. Martin & Co Inc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 14,395 shares.

Analysts await UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.96 earnings per share, down 4.85% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.06 per share. UNF’s profit will be $37.24 million for 24.91 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by UniFirst Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.33% negative EPS growth.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $3.71 billion. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid divisions. It has a 22.35 P/E ratio. The firm designs, makes, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Among 2 analysts covering VEREIT (NYSE:VER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. VEREIT has $1000 highest and $800 lowest target. $9’s average target is -9.18% below currents $9.91 stock price. VEREIT had 4 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, August 28.