VEREIT (VER) to pay $0.14 on Oct 15, 2019; Shorts at Durect (DRRX) Raised By 19.94%

Durect Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) had an increase of 19.94% in short interest. DRRX’s SI was 3.93 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 19.94% from 3.27M shares previously. With 920,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Durect Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s short sellers to cover DRRX’s short positions. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.72. About 690,142 shares traded. DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) has declined 32.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.90% the S&P500. Some Historical DRRX News: 19/03/2018 – Pain Therapeutics Announces FDA Advisory Committee Meeting for Remoxy ER; 19/03/2018 – PAIN THERAPEUTICS SAYS PDUFA TARGET FOR REMOXY NDA AUG. 7, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Pain Therapeutics Announces FDA Advisory Committee Meeting for REMOXY ER®; 20/03/2018 – Durect: Tentative Date for the Advisory Committee Meeting Is June 26; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – EACH PARTY, PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, IS ALSO PERMITTED TO DEVELOP OR COMMERCIALIZE COMPETING PRODUCTS; 20/03/2018 – DURECT: FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR REMOXY ER JUNE 26; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – DURECT HAS RIGHT TO TERMINATE FOR CONVENIENCE PRIOR TO NDA APPROVAL; 29/03/2018 – DURECT Corporation to Host Key Opinion Leader Call on Alcoholic Hepatitis; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Remains Eligible for Up to Additional $230 M in Sales-Based Milestones; 20/03/2018 – DURECT Announces FDA Advisory Committee Meeting for REMOXY® ER

VEREIT Inc (NYSE:VER) is expected to pay $0.14 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:VER) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. VEREIT Inc’s current price of $9.81 translates into 1.40% yield. VEREIT Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 9.73 million shares traded. VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) has risen 21.60% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.60% the S&P500. Some Historical VER News: 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q Rev $315.1M; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Vereit; 18/04/2018 Nuveen Real Estate Adds Vici Properties Inc., Exits Vereit; 14/05/2018 – Ci Investments Inc. Exits Position in Vereit; 23/05/2018 – VEREIT® IN NEW $2.9B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q Net $32.5M; 23/05/2018 – VEREIT® Enters Into New $2.9 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q EPS 1c; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q FFO $0.185/Shr; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q AFFO $0.185/SHARE

Among 2 analysts covering VEREIT (NYSE:VER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. VEREIT has $1000 highest and $800 lowest target. $9’s average target is -8.26% below currents $9.81 stock price. VEREIT had 5 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, August 28 with “Overweight”.

VEREIT, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $9.55 billion. It owns and acquires single tenant, freestanding commercial real estate that is net leased on a medium-term basis, primarily to investment grade credit rated and other creditworthy tenants. It has a 39.88 P/E ratio. The firm principally invests in retail and office properties.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company has market cap of $330.14 million. The firm offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product pipeline consists of multiple investigational drug candidates in clinical development, such as DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase 1 development stage to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DURECT Corporation shares while 23 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 70.49 million shares or 3.06% less from 72.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,000 are owned by Regions. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0% or 367,000 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.05M shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 214,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 37,563 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX). Howe Rusling stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 281,600 shares. Accredited Investors holds 0% or 30,000 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Liability Company reported 23,609 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 288,544 shares. Bridgeway Cap Inc, Texas-based fund reported 606,500 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX). Ameritas Invest Partners Inc invested in 12,177 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce reported 38,241 shares.