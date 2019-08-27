VEREIT (VER) to pay $0.14 on Oct 15, 2019; Consulta LTD Cut Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position

Consulta Ltd decreased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 61.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Consulta Ltd sold 400,000 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Consulta Ltd holds 250,000 shares with $32.60M value, down from 650,000 last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $41.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $120.41. About 904,916 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit

VEREIT Inc (NYSE:VER) is expected to pay $0.14 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:VER) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. VEREIT Inc’s current price of $9.55 translates into 1.44% yield. VEREIT Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 9.50 million shares traded. VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) has risen 21.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.60% the S&P500. Some Historical VER News: 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q Net $32.5M; 14/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers Capital Incorporated Buys 1.7% of Vereit; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED EARLY TERMINATION OF SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN AS OF MAY 3; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q AFFO $0.185/SHARE; 23/05/2018 – VEREIT Enters Into New $2.9 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q EPS 1c; 23/05/2018 – VEREIT® IN NEW $2.9B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 21/05/2018 – Top Leasing Brokers Recognized by VEREIT® at ICSC RECon 2018 Special Event; 23/04/2018 – DJ VEREIT Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VER); 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Vereit

Among 2 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HCA Healthcare has $181 highest and $145 lowest target. $157.67’s average target is 30.94% above currents $120.41 stock price. HCA Healthcare had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. UBS maintained HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity. Elcan Patricia F bought $31,024 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Loews holds 0.08% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 75,000 shares. Burney owns 79,903 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Eqis Mgmt owns 7,003 shares. 2.16 million are owned by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 0.03% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Ftb Advsr has 900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cls Ltd accumulated 416 shares or 0% of the stock. Pension holds 0.16% or 325,825 shares. New England Research And Management Inc has invested 0.46% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 5,520 are owned by Tocqueville Asset L P. Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,410 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Group accumulated 379,595 shares. Daiwa holds 0.11% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 99,387 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 12 shares.

VEREIT, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $9.46 billion. It owns and acquires single tenant, freestanding commercial real estate that is net leased on a medium-term basis, primarily to investment grade credit rated and other creditworthy tenants. It has a 38.82 P/E ratio. The firm principally invests in retail and office properties.