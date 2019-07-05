VEREIT Inc. (VER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR)

We are comparing VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VEREIT Inc. 8 7.07 N/A -0.12 0.00 Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 2.16 5.48

Demonstrates VEREIT Inc. and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us VEREIT Inc. and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VEREIT Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.8% Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 8.9%

Risk & Volatility

VEREIT Inc. has a 0.69 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. on the other hand, has 0.06 beta which makes it 94.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both VEREIT Inc. and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 0.4% respectively. 0.5% are VEREIT Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has 81.12% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VEREIT Inc. 4.61% 3.48% 4.99% 12.09% 21.92% 20.56% Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. -0.34% 7.64% -3.24% -13.45% 25.96% 10.96%

For the past year VEREIT Inc. has stronger performance than Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.

Summary

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. beats VEREIT Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

VEREIT, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It owns and acquires single tenant, freestanding commercial real estate that is net leased on a medium-term basis, primarily to investment grade credit rated and other creditworthy tenants. The company principally invests in retail and office properties. It was formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties, Inc. VEREIT, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.