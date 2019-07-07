VEREIT Inc. (VER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND)

Both VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VEREIT Inc. 8 7.07 N/A -0.12 0.00 Gladstone Land Corporation 12 6.11 N/A 0.14 93.78

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of VEREIT Inc. and Gladstone Land Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of VEREIT Inc. and Gladstone Land Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VEREIT Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.8% Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

VEREIT Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.69 beta. Gladstone Land Corporation has a 0.98 beta and it is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for VEREIT Inc. and Gladstone Land Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VEREIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gladstone Land Corporation 1 0 1 2.50

VEREIT Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -12.66% and an $8 consensus price target. Competitively Gladstone Land Corporation has an average price target of $12.25, with potential upside of 5.33%. The data provided earlier shows that Gladstone Land Corporation appears more favorable than VEREIT Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.4% of VEREIT Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.6% of Gladstone Land Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of VEREIT Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.3% of Gladstone Land Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VEREIT Inc. 4.61% 3.48% 4.99% 12.09% 21.92% 20.56% Gladstone Land Corporation 1.2% 0.72% 3.26% -3.36% 0.24% 10.28%

For the past year VEREIT Inc. was more bullish than Gladstone Land Corporation.

Summary

Gladstone Land Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors VEREIT Inc.

VEREIT, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It owns and acquires single tenant, freestanding commercial real estate that is net leased on a medium-term basis, primarily to investment grade credit rated and other creditworthy tenants. The company principally invests in retail and office properties. It was formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties, Inc. VEREIT, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 79 farms, comprised of 67,060 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $560 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 66 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04435 per month, or $0.5322 per year.