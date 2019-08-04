VEREIT Inc. (VER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH)

We will be comparing the differences between VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VEREIT Inc. 9 7.09 N/A -0.12 0.00 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 4 -5.04 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates VEREIT Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VEREIT Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.8% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 0.00% -6.7% -0.6%

Volatility & Risk

VEREIT Inc. has a beta of 0.57 and its 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.52 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.2% of VEREIT Inc. shares and 54% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares. 0.6% are VEREIT Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VEREIT Inc. 0.22% 2.13% 10.81% 14.14% 21.6% 27.55% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation -2.28% 2.67% -8.33% -14.25% -23.31% -4.7%

For the past year VEREIT Inc. had bullish trend while Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors VEREIT Inc. beats Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.

VEREIT, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It owns and acquires single tenant, freestanding commercial real estate that is net leased on a medium-term basis, primarily to investment grade credit rated and other creditworthy tenants. The company principally invests in retail and office properties. It was formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties, Inc. VEREIT, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.