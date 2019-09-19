VEREIT, Inc. (VER) Reaches $9.78 After 9.00% Up Move; 2 Analysts Bullish Cintas (CTAS)

Among 4 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cintas has $24800 highest and $172 lowest target. $225.75’s average target is -10.12% below currents $251.18 stock price. Cintas had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $20200 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CTAS in report on Friday, March 22 with “Underweight” rating. Nomura maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) rating on Monday, July 22. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $24800 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by RBC Capital Markets. See Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) latest ratings:

The stock of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) is a huge mover today! It closed at $9.78 lastly. It is down 21.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.60% the S&P500.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $25.74 billion. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other divisions. It has a 31.43 P/E ratio. The firm rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. VER’s profit will be $165.48M for 14.38 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by VEREIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

VEREIT, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $9.52 billion. It owns and acquires single tenant, freestanding commercial real estate that is net leased on a medium-term basis, primarily to investment grade credit rated and other creditworthy tenants. It has a 39.76 P/E ratio. The firm principally invests in retail and office properties.