VEREIT, Inc. (VER) Reaches $9.75 52-Week High; Fiera Capital Trimmed Mercadolibre (MELI) Stake

Fiera Capital Corp decreased Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) stake by 39.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiera Capital Corp sold 67,296 shares as Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)’s stock rose 28.20%. The Fiera Capital Corp holds 102,335 shares with $51.96M value, down from 169,631 last quarter. Mercadolibre Inc now has $29.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $594.01. About 281,798 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C

The stock of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) hit a new 52-week high and has $10.14 target or 4.00% above today’s $9.75 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $9.42B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $10.14 price target is reached, the company will be worth $376.88M more. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 7.36 million shares traded. VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) has risen 21.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.60% the S&P500. Some Historical VER News: 14/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers Capital Incorporated Buys 1.7% of Vereit; 21/05/2018 – Top Leasing Brokers Recognized by VEREIT® at ICSC RECon 2018 Special Event; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED EARLY TERMINATION OF SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN AS OF MAY 3; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Vereit; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q REV. $315.1M; 23/05/2018 – VEREIT® IN NEW $2.9B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 18/04/2018 Nuveen Real Estate Adds Vici Properties Inc., Exits Vereit; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q AFFO $0.185/SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ VEREIT Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VER); 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q Rev $315.1M

VEREIT, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $9.42 billion. It owns and acquires single tenant, freestanding commercial real estate that is net leased on a medium-term basis, primarily to investment grade credit rated and other creditworthy tenants. It has a 39.63 P/E ratio. The firm principally invests in retail and office properties.

More notable recent VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At VEREIT, Inc.’s (NYSE:VER) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vereit Q2 FFO beats; year guidance reaffirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Triple-net, healthcare REITs gain amid market decline – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 37% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering VEREIT (NYSE:VER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. VEREIT has $1000 highest and $800 lowest target. $9’s average target is -7.69% below currents $9.75 stock price. VEREIT had 5 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, August 28.

Fiera Capital Corp increased Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 169,830 shares to 2.53M valued at $416.59 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 9,354 shares and now owns 116,667 shares. Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. MercadoLibre has $75000 highest and $450 lowest target. $643’s average target is 8.25% above currents $594.01 stock price. MercadoLibre had 17 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded the shares of MELI in report on Thursday, August 8 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, March 12. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of MELI in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 13. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 8 with “Hold”. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $450 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $72500 target in Tuesday, August 13 report.