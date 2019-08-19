VEREIT, Inc. (VER) Forms $9.62 Double Top; Broadwind Energy (BWEN) Sellers Decreased By 30.95% Their Shorts

Broadwind Energy Inc (NASDAQ:BWEN) had a decrease of 30.95% in short interest. BWEN’s SI was 14,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 30.95% from 21,000 shares previously. With 39,800 avg volume, 0 days are for Broadwind Energy Inc (NASDAQ:BWEN)’s short sellers to cover BWEN’s short positions. The SI to Broadwind Energy Inc’s float is 0.1%. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.65. About 46,603 shares traded or 3.55% up from the average. Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) has declined 17.92% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BWEN News: 04/05/2018 – Broadwind Energy 1Q Rev $30M; 04/05/2018 – BROADWIND ENERGY INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL BACKLOG WAS $136.3 MLN, COMPARED TO $138.2 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Broadwind Announces Earnings Release Date and Investor Conference Participation; 03/05/2018 – Broadwind Energy Names Eric B. Blashford asChief Operating Officer; 06/04/2018 Broadwind Energy Announces Recovery in Order Intake; 04/05/2018 – BROADWIND ENERGY INC – INITIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ABILENE FABRICATIONS FACILITY AND EXIT OF CNG BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – Broadwind to Attend Cowen & Company 46th Annual TMT Investor Conference: Sustainable Energy & Industrial Technology Forum; 04/05/2018 – Broadwind Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 04/05/2018 – Broadwind Energy 1Q Loss $4.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Broadwind Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWEN)

Broadwind Energy, Inc. provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector clients primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $26.67 million. It operates through two divisions, Towers and Weldments, and Gearing. It currently has negative earnings. The Towers and Weldments segment makes towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines, as well as specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

More notable recent Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Broadwind Energy Announces $35 Million of New Tower Orders – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Broadwind Energy’s (BWEN) CEO Stephanie Kushner on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Broadwind Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BWEN) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Broadwind Energy Announces Q1 2019 Results Nasdaq:BWEN – GlobeNewswire” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Broadwind Energy Announces $19.5 Million Tower Order Nasdaq:BWEN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 22, 2019.