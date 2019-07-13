VEREIT Inc. (VER) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) Contrasting side by side

VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VEREIT Inc. 8 7.05 N/A -0.12 0.00 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 25 -11.91 N/A -1.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for VEREIT Inc. and Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VEREIT Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.8% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.4% of VEREIT Inc. shares and 0% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of VEREIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VEREIT Inc. 4.61% 3.48% 4.99% 12.09% 21.92% 20.56% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

VEREIT, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It owns and acquires single tenant, freestanding commercial real estate that is net leased on a medium-term basis, primarily to investment grade credit rated and other creditworthy tenants. The company principally invests in retail and office properties. It was formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties, Inc. VEREIT, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.