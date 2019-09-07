Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Since Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology Company Inc. 4 8.33 N/A -0.60 0.00 Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 5.32 N/A -3.82 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Verb Technology Company Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6% Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Verb Technology Company Inc. is 151.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of -0.51. In other hand, Riot Blockchain Inc. has beta of 3.44 which is 244.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Verb Technology Company Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Riot Blockchain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verb Technology Company Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 201.72% and an $3.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Verb Technology Company Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 16.2%. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s share held by insiders are 37.75%. Competitively, Riot Blockchain Inc. has 5.75% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36% Riot Blockchain Inc. 11.68% -18.82% -53.29% 19.57% -71.13% 45.7%

For the past year Verb Technology Company Inc. had bearish trend while Riot Blockchain Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Verb Technology Company Inc. beats Riot Blockchain Inc.

