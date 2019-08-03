Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)’s Financial Results Comparing With RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Since Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology Company Inc. 6 1318.31 N/A -0.60 0.00 RingCentral Inc. 111 14.75 N/A -0.37 0.00

Demonstrates Verb Technology Company Inc. and RingCentral Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6% RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -3.4%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.51 beta indicates that Verb Technology Company Inc. is 151.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, RingCentral Inc.’s beta is 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Verb Technology Company Inc. and RingCentral Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RingCentral Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

Competitively the average target price of RingCentral Inc. is $131, which is potential -6.62% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

About 37.75% of Verb Technology Company Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of RingCentral Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36% RingCentral Inc. 13.64% 22.57% 23.6% 58.97% 92.38% 72.22%

For the past year Verb Technology Company Inc. has -58.36% weaker performance while RingCentral Inc. has 72.22% stronger performance.

Summary

RingCentral Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Verb Technology Company Inc.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.