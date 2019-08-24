Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|5
|6.96
|N/A
|-0.60
|0.00
|Phunware Inc.
|18
|2.42
|N/A
|-0.23
|0.00
Demonstrates Verb Technology Company Inc. and Phunware Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Verb Technology Company Inc. and Phunware Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|0.00%
|160%
|-694.6%
|Phunware Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Verb Technology Company Inc. and Phunware Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Phunware Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Verb Technology Company Inc.’s upside potential is 211.11% at a $3.5 average price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Verb Technology Company Inc. and Phunware Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 17.3%. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s share held by insiders are 37.75%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Phunware Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|-3.41%
|-3.88%
|-15.74%
|-76.43%
|-76.22%
|-58.36%
|Phunware Inc.
|-7.57%
|-40.63%
|-79.72%
|-99.05%
|-83.48%
|-88.01%
For the past year Verb Technology Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Phunware Inc.
