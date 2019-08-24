Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology Company Inc. 5 6.96 N/A -0.60 0.00 Phunware Inc. 18 2.42 N/A -0.23 0.00

Demonstrates Verb Technology Company Inc. and Phunware Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Verb Technology Company Inc. and Phunware Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6% Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Verb Technology Company Inc. and Phunware Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Phunware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verb Technology Company Inc.’s upside potential is 211.11% at a $3.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Verb Technology Company Inc. and Phunware Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 17.3%. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s share held by insiders are 37.75%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Phunware Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36% Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01%

For the past year Verb Technology Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Phunware Inc.