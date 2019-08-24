Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)’s Financial Results Comparing With MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) and MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology Company Inc. 5 6.96 N/A -0.60 0.00 MongoDB Inc. 138 25.18 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Verb Technology Company Inc. and MongoDB Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Verb Technology Company Inc. and MongoDB Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6% MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -44.9% -14.7%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Verb Technology Company Inc. and MongoDB Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MongoDB Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Verb Technology Company Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 211.11% and an $3.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, MongoDB Inc.’s consensus price target is $142.2, while its potential upside is 2.03%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Verb Technology Company Inc. is looking more favorable than MongoDB Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Verb Technology Company Inc. shares and 90.3% of MongoDB Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 37.75% of Verb Technology Company Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of MongoDB Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36% MongoDB Inc. -8.2% -3.01% 7.18% 62.4% 158.1% 71.03%

For the past year Verb Technology Company Inc. had bearish trend while MongoDB Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

MongoDB Inc. beats Verb Technology Company Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.