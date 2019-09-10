Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology Company Inc. 4 7.95 N/A -0.60 0.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 7 58.55 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Verb Technology Company Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6% Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% -42.5% -23.4%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Verb Technology Company Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Verb Technology Company Inc. has a 175.59% upside potential and an average target price of $3.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

About 37.75% of Verb Technology Company Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 46.5% of Luokung Technology Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36% Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1%

For the past year Verb Technology Company Inc. has -58.36% weaker performance while Luokung Technology Corp. has 1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Luokung Technology Corp. beats Verb Technology Company Inc.