Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|4
|7.95
|N/A
|-0.60
|0.00
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|7
|58.55
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Verb Technology Company Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|0.00%
|160%
|-694.6%
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|0.00%
|-42.5%
|-23.4%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Verb Technology Company Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Verb Technology Company Inc. has a 175.59% upside potential and an average target price of $3.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
About 37.75% of Verb Technology Company Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 46.5% of Luokung Technology Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|-3.41%
|-3.88%
|-15.74%
|-76.43%
|-76.22%
|-58.36%
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|10.02%
|62.9%
|55.38%
|-19.2%
|0%
|1%
For the past year Verb Technology Company Inc. has -58.36% weaker performance while Luokung Technology Corp. has 1% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Luokung Technology Corp. beats Verb Technology Company Inc.
