Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)

We are contrasting Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology Company Inc. 6 1318.31 N/A -0.60 0.00 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12

In table 1 we can see Verb Technology Company Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6% Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Verb Technology Company Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 151.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.51 beta. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s 2.14 beta is the reason why it is 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Verb Technology Company Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s potential upside is 85.30% and its consensus price target is $5.8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Verb Technology Company Inc. shares and 16.4% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 37.75%. Comparatively, Cheetah Mobile Inc. has 16.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36% Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64%

For the past year Verb Technology Company Inc. was more bearish than Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Cheetah Mobile Inc. beats Verb Technology Company Inc.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.