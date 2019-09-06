Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology Company Inc. 4 7.18 N/A -0.60 0.00 Adobe Inc. 281 13.69 N/A 5.42 55.15

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Verb Technology Company Inc. and Adobe Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Verb Technology Company Inc. and Adobe Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6% Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5%

Risk and Volatility

Verb Technology Company Inc.’s current beta is -0.51 and it happens to be 151.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Adobe Inc.’s 8.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Verb Technology Company Inc. and Adobe Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75

Verb Technology Company Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 201.72% and an $3.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Adobe Inc. is $308.06, which is potential 8.11% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Verb Technology Company Inc. seems more appealing than Adobe Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Verb Technology Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.6% of Adobe Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 37.75% are Verb Technology Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Adobe Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36% Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1%

For the past year Verb Technology Company Inc. has -58.36% weaker performance while Adobe Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Adobe Inc. beats Verb Technology Company Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.