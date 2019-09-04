Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) Reaches $1.08 52-Week Low; Quotient Ltd (QTNT) Sentiment Is 2.05

Quotient Ltd (QTNT) investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 41 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 20 sold and reduced equity positions in Quotient Ltd. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 30.45 million shares, down from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Quotient Ltd in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 12 Increased: 15 New Position: 26.

The stock of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.04 target or 4.00% below today’s $1.08 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $25.13M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $1.04 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.01 million less. The stock decreased 5.25% or $0.0599 during the last trading session, reaching $1.0801. About 106,132 shares traded or 5.41% up from the average. Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) has declined 76.22% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.22% the S&P500.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. provides cloud business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company has market cap of $25.13 million. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and clients to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers TaggMED, an application for physicians and other healthcare providers to create efficient and effective interactive communications with patients; TaggEDU application for teachers and school administrators for effective communications with students, parents, and faculty; TaggLIVE Facebook application that allows users of Facebook Live to place clickable Taggs on the screens of everyone watching their Facebook Live broadcasts in real time; TaggNGO for non-profit organizations; and TaggLITE.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, makes, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company has market cap of $584.15 million. The firm is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops, makes, and commercializes conventional reagent products for blood grouping, including antisera products that are used to identify blood-group antigens; reagent red blood cells, which enable the identification of blood-group antibodies; whole blood control products for use as daily quality assurance tests; and ancillary products that are used to support blood grouping.

Broadfin Capital Llc holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited for 1.10 million shares. Quantum Capital Management owns 388,302 shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Acuta Capital Partners Llc has 1.2% invested in the company for 280,000 shares. The New York-based Highbridge Capital Management Llc has invested 0.65% in the stock. Pura Vida Investments Llc, a New York-based fund reported 218,676 shares.

Analysts await Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.40 EPS, up 24.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.53 per share. After $-0.36 actual EPS reported by Quotient Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 105,908 shares traded. Quotient Limited (QTNT) has risen 40.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN & CEO; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 15/05/2018 – Sio Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 10/04/2018 – Quotient lnaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 29/05/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED NAMES FRANZ WALT AS CEO; 24/04/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces FDA Approval of Seven Blood Bank Reagents, Including Two Market Firsts; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – HEINO VON PRONDZYNSKI, FORMER CEO OF ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS, QUOTIENT’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – FRANZ WALT HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 04/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

