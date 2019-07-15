Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Comparing side by side

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|6
|1358.87
|N/A
|-1.35
|0.00
|Zendesk Inc.
|80
|15.77
|N/A
|-1.37
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Verb Technology Company Inc. and Zendesk Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|0.00%
|394.1%
|0%
|Zendesk Inc.
|0.00%
|-35.6%
|-11.8%
Risk and Volatility
Verb Technology Company Inc. has a beta of -0.87 and its 187.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zendesk Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.63 beta.
Liquidity
Verb Technology Company Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Zendesk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Zendesk Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Verb Technology Company Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Verb Technology Company Inc. and Zendesk Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Zendesk Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
On the other hand, Zendesk Inc.’s potential downside is -9.56% and its average price target is $84.67.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Verb Technology Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.08% of Zendesk Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s share held by insiders are 37.75%. Competitively, 1.7% are Zendesk Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|-3.76%
|-17.67%
|-85.86%
|-60.95%
|-85.76%
|-56.89%
|Zendesk Inc.
|0.57%
|4.15%
|11.85%
|59.32%
|57.58%
|48.48%
For the past year Verb Technology Company Inc. has -56.89% weaker performance while Zendesk Inc. has 48.48% stronger performance.
Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.