Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Comparing side by side

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology Company Inc. 6 1358.87 N/A -1.35 0.00 Zendesk Inc. 80 15.77 N/A -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Verb Technology Company Inc. and Zendesk Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 394.1% 0% Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8%

Risk and Volatility

Verb Technology Company Inc. has a beta of -0.87 and its 187.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zendesk Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

Verb Technology Company Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Zendesk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Zendesk Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Verb Technology Company Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Verb Technology Company Inc. and Zendesk Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zendesk Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Zendesk Inc.’s potential downside is -9.56% and its average price target is $84.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Verb Technology Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.08% of Zendesk Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s share held by insiders are 37.75%. Competitively, 1.7% are Zendesk Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.76% -17.67% -85.86% -60.95% -85.76% -56.89% Zendesk Inc. 0.57% 4.15% 11.85% 59.32% 57.58% 48.48%

For the past year Verb Technology Company Inc. has -56.89% weaker performance while Zendesk Inc. has 48.48% stronger performance.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.