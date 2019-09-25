Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Contrasting side by side

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology Company Inc. 3 7.55 N/A -0.60 0.00 RealPage Inc. 62 6.48 N/A 0.37 167.96

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Verb Technology Company Inc. and RealPage Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6% RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.51 beta indicates that Verb Technology Company Inc. is 151.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. RealPage Inc.’s 1.32 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Verb Technology Company Inc. and RealPage Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 RealPage Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus price target of Verb Technology Company Inc. is $3.5, with potential upside of 186.89%. Competitively RealPage Inc. has an average price target of $71.5, with potential upside of 12.33%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Verb Technology Company Inc. is looking more favorable than RealPage Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Verb Technology Company Inc. shares and 88.2% of RealPage Inc. shares. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 37.75%. Competitively, 12.5% are RealPage Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36% RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65%

For the past year Verb Technology Company Inc. has -58.36% weaker performance while RealPage Inc. has 29.65% stronger performance.

Summary

RealPage Inc. beats Verb Technology Company Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.