Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology Company Inc. 4 7.18 N/A -0.60 0.00 QAD Inc. 43 2.42 N/A 0.20 211.47

In table 1 we can see Verb Technology Company Inc. and QAD Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Verb Technology Company Inc. and QAD Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6% QAD Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 2%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.51 beta indicates that Verb Technology Company Inc. is 151.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, QAD Inc.’s 9.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Verb Technology Company Inc. and QAD Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$3.5 is Verb Technology Company Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 201.72%. On the other hand, QAD Inc.’s potential upside is 27.11% and its average price target is $52. Based on the data shown earlier, Verb Technology Company Inc. is looking more favorable than QAD Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Verb Technology Company Inc. and QAD Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 56.5%. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 37.75%. Competitively, QAD Inc. has 30.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36% QAD Inc. -1.17% 3.21% -7.82% 2.84% -12.67% 9.69%

For the past year Verb Technology Company Inc. has -58.36% weaker performance while QAD Inc. has 9.69% stronger performance.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Verb Technology Company Inc.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.