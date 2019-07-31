Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Comparison side by side

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology Company Inc. 6 1331.83 N/A -1.35 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 24 6.70 N/A -1.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Verb Technology Company Inc. and Dropbox Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 394.1% 0% Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -83.4% -32.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Verb Technology Company Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Dropbox Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Dropbox Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Verb Technology Company Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Verb Technology Company Inc. and Dropbox Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Dropbox Inc.’s consensus price target is $33, while its potential upside is 38.66%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Verb Technology Company Inc. and Dropbox Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 56.4% respectively. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s share held by insiders are 37.75%. Competitively, Dropbox Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.76% -17.67% -85.86% -60.95% -85.76% -56.89% Dropbox Inc. -3.63% 2.98% -10.37% -10.72% -23.87% 11.65%

For the past year Verb Technology Company Inc. has -56.89% weaker performance while Dropbox Inc. has 11.65% stronger performance.

Summary

Dropbox Inc. beats Verb Technology Company Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.