Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) Comparison side by side

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology Company Inc. 6 1209.02 N/A -0.60 0.00 China Index Holdings Limited 214 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Verb Technology Company Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Verb Technology Company Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6% China Index Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

About 37.75% of Verb Technology Company Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36% China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10%

For the past year China Index Holdings Limited has weaker performance than Verb Technology Company Inc.

Summary

China Index Holdings Limited beats Verb Technology Company Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.