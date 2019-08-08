Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) Comparison side by side

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|6
|1209.02
|N/A
|-0.60
|0.00
|China Index Holdings Limited
|214
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Verb Technology Company Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Verb Technology Company Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|0.00%
|160%
|-694.6%
|China Index Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
About 37.75% of Verb Technology Company Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|-3.41%
|-3.88%
|-15.74%
|-76.43%
|-76.22%
|-58.36%
|China Index Holdings Limited
|-2.7%
|-20%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-10%
For the past year China Index Holdings Limited has weaker performance than Verb Technology Company Inc.
Summary
China Index Holdings Limited beats Verb Technology Company Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
