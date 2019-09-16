Verastem (VSTM) Holder Bvf Has Boosted Holding; Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Increased Its Position in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (UCBI) as Valuation Rose

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Verastem Inc (VSTM) by 80.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 2.82M shares as the company’s stock declined 28.23% . The hedge fund held 6.33 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56 million, up from 3.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Verastem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.05M market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.0499 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3899. About 806,444 shares traded. Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) has declined 80.05% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.05% the S&P500. Some Historical VSTM News: 03/05/2018 – VERASTEM INC VSTM.O – EXPECTS TO HAVE SUFFICIENT CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2019; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 09/04/2018 – FDA Accepts New Drug Application for Duvelisib and Grants Priority Review; 04/05/2018 – Verastem Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/04/2018 – VERASTEM INC VSTM.O – FDA TARGET ACTION DATE IS OCTOBER 5, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Verastem Oncology to Present Duvelisib Data at EHA 2018 Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Verastem Proceeds From Offering Are Expected to Be $35 Million; 13/03/2018 – VERASTEM – EXPECTS TO HAVE SUFFICIENT CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TO FUND CURRENT OPER PLAN AND CAPEX REQUIREMENTS INTO H2 2018; 03/05/2018 – Verastem Oncology Reports on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma and Follicular Lymphoma Opportunity, Landscape and Advancements in Pre-Commercial Initiatives at Analyst and Investor Day; 16/05/2018 – Verastem Oncology Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (UCBI) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 40,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 638,856 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.25 million, up from 597,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.93. About 138,461 shares traded. United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has declined 4.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.81% the S&P500. Some Historical UCBI News: 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 24/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS 1Q OPER EPS 50C, EST. 50C; 24/04/2018 – United Community Banks 1Q EPS 47c; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks CEO Jimmy Tallent to Retire Effective June 30; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, JIMMY TALLENT, WILL RETIRE; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks Names New CEO; Current CEO to Retire; 21/04/2018 – DJ United Community Banks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCBI); 24/04/2018 – United Community Banks 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 30/03/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks Raises Dividend to 15c

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $915.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 59,453 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $12.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) by 46,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Kura Oncology Inc.

More notable recent Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Verastem Inc (VSTM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verastem: Is The Short Thesis Short-Sighted? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Mar 15, 2019 : PFE, VSTM, ZNGA, GE, CSCO, KO, WFC, DO, MSFT, BAC, INTC, HBAN – Nasdaq” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verastem: Copiktra To Power Turnaround Prospect – Seeking Alpha” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Verastem Oncology Announces COPIKTRA(TM) (Duvelisib) Presentations at the Society of Hematologic Oncology 2019 Annual Meeting – Stockhouse” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold VSTM shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 26.27 million shares or 14.30% less from 30.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 80,000 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) or 141,401 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 32,375 shares in its portfolio. 93,608 were reported by Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc. New York-based Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM). Art Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM). Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM). 29,521 were accumulated by Virtu Financial Limited Liability. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM). Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. D E Shaw And Inc invested 0% in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM). Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 33,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 1.07M shares.

More notable recent United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Georgia’s seventh-largest financial institution adds Atlanta Metro president for ‘strategic restructure’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on February 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Regional Bank Could Win From BB&T and SunTrustâ€™s Merger – Nasdaq” on February 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Days Left Until United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $23,460 activity.