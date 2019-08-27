Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.68 N/A -1.26 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 3013.04 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Verastem Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Verastem Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Volatility and Risk

Verastem Inc. has a 2.91 beta, while its volatility is 191.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 4.82 which is 382.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verastem Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.9 and 9.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Verastem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Verastem Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Verastem Inc.’s upside potential is 543.38% at a $8.75 consensus price target. On the other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 61.15% and its consensus price target is $18. The data provided earlier shows that Verastem Inc. appears more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Verastem Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47% and 24.8% respectively. About 0.4% of Verastem Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 13.78% are Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Verastem Inc. had bearish trend while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Verastem Inc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.