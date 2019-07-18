Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 3.88 N/A -1.16 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Verastem Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Verastem Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -127.5% -109.1%

Volatility & Risk

Verastem Inc. has a 2.83 beta, while its volatility is 183.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc. is 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.05 beta.

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verastem Inc. Its rival Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Verastem Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Verastem Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verastem Inc. has a 487.25% upside potential and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of Verastem Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.3% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Verastem Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. -22.61% -35.02% -50.32% -72.05% -70.1% -54.17% Tyme Technologies Inc. -3.23% -8.54% -52.83% -25.74% -49.15% -59.35%

For the past year Verastem Inc. was less bearish than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

Verastem Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.