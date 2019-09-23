Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.58 N/A -1.26 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 214.01 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Verastem Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Verastem Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

Verastem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 and a Quick Ratio of 7.6. Competitively, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5.2 Quick Ratio. Verastem Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Verastem Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verastem Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 275.94% and an $5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Verastem Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47% and 67.4% respectively. Verastem Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year Verastem Inc. has -55.36% weaker performance while Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 34.29% stronger performance.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.