Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

As Biotechnology companies, Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 1 -0.33 63.08M -1.26 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 -1.94 16.29M -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Verastem Inc. and Soligenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 4,871,418,642.37% -80% -40.8% Soligenix Inc. 1,654,983,236.82% -139.2% -82.8%

Risk & Volatility

Verastem Inc.’s current beta is 2.91 and it happens to be 191.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Soligenix Inc. has a 1.3 beta which is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Verastem Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival Soligenix Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Verastem Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47% of Verastem Inc. shares and 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Verastem Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.1% of Soligenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50%

For the past year Verastem Inc. had bearish trend while Soligenix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Verastem Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Soligenix Inc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.