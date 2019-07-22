Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Since Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 3.72 N/A -1.16 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 85 93.88 N/A -2.86 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Verastem Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verastem Inc. Its rival Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Verastem Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Verastem Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verastem Inc. has an average price target of $8.75, and a 511.89% upside potential. Meanwhile, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $185, while its potential upside is 112.23%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Verastem Inc. is looking more favorable than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Verastem Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 67.8% respectively. Verastem Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. -22.61% -35.02% -50.32% -72.05% -70.1% -54.17% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.76% 11.72% 7.4% 40.68% 192.85% 64.96%

For the past year Verastem Inc. had bearish trend while Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Verastem Inc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.