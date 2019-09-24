Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

Both Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.48 N/A -1.26 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 66.27 N/A -0.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Verastem Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verastem Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6. Competitively, Rafael Holdings Inc. has 15 and 15 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Verastem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Verastem Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verastem Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 284.62% and an $5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47% of Verastem Inc. shares and 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.4% of Verastem Inc. shares. Competitively, Rafael Holdings Inc. has 11.59% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Verastem Inc. had bearish trend while Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.