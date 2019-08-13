Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.51 N/A -1.26 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Verastem Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Risk & Volatility

Verastem Inc. is 191.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.91. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Verastem Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Verastem Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Verastem Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verastem Inc. has a 567.94% upside potential and an average price target of $8.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Verastem Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47% and 51.3%. Verastem Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Verastem Inc. was more bearish than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Verastem Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.