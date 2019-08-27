Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s Financial Results Comparing With MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

Both Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.72 N/A -1.26 0.00 MorphoSys AG 26 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Verastem Inc. and MorphoSys AG.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% MorphoSys AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Verastem Inc. and MorphoSys AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 MorphoSys AG 0 0 0 0.00

Verastem Inc.’s average target price is $8.75, while its potential upside is 538.69%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47% of Verastem Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.3% of MorphoSys AG are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Verastem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% MorphoSys AG 0.77% 22.27% 23.38% 23.89% -9.44% 18.7%

For the past year Verastem Inc. had bearish trend while MorphoSys AG had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MorphoSys AG beats Verastem Inc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.