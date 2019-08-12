Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

As Biotechnology companies, Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.34 N/A -1.26 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Verastem Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Verastem Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Verastem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 18.6 Current Ratio and a 18.6 Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Verastem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Verastem Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 594.44% for Verastem Inc. with consensus target price of $8.75. Competitively Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $27.25, with potential upside of 75.24%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Verastem Inc. seems more appealing than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Verastem Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47% and 59.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Verastem Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Verastem Inc. has -55.36% weaker performance while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Verastem Inc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.