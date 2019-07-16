Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

We are contrasting Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 3 4.01 N/A -1.16 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.19 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Verastem Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Verastem Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Verastem Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Verastem Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Verastem Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verastem Inc. has a 468.18% upside potential and an average target price of $8.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.9% of Verastem Inc. shares and 72.5% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.2% are Verastem Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. -22.61% -35.02% -50.32% -72.05% -70.1% -54.17% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41%

For the past year Verastem Inc. had bearish trend while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Verastem Inc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.