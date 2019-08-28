Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)

Since Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.86 N/A -1.26 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.46 N/A -0.62 0.00

Demonstrates Verastem Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Volatility & Risk

Verastem Inc. has a beta of 2.91 and its 191.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Cyanotech Corporation has a 0.8 beta which is 20.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Verastem Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor Cyanotech Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Verastem Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Verastem Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Verastem Inc. has an average price target of $8.75, and a 520.57% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Verastem Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 47% and 27.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Verastem Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation has weaker performance than Verastem Inc.

Summary

Cyanotech Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Verastem Inc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.