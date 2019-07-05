Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Both Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 3 3.59 N/A -1.16 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 77.36 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Verastem Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Verastem Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8%

Volatility and Risk

Verastem Inc.’s 2.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 183.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s 106.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Verastem Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Verastem Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Verastem Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Verastem Inc.’s upside potential is 534.06% at a $8.75 average price target. On the other hand, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 293.59% and its average price target is $27. Based on the data shown earlier, Verastem Inc. is looking more favorable than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Verastem Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 37.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Verastem Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.9% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. -22.61% -35.02% -50.32% -72.05% -70.1% -54.17% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54%

For the past year Verastem Inc. had bearish trend while Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.