Verastem Inc. (VSTM) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Comparison side by side

Both Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.34 N/A -1.26 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Demonstrates Verastem Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Verastem Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Volatility and Risk

Verastem Inc. is 191.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.91. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verastem Inc. Its rival Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Verastem Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Verastem Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 594.44% and an $8.75 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, which is potential 20.00% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Verastem Inc. looks more robust than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Verastem Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47% and 12.4% respectively. 0.4% are Verastem Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Verastem Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Verastem Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.