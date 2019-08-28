Verastem Inc. (VSTM) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Comparison side by side

Both Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.89 N/A -1.26 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 76.33 N/A -3.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Verastem Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

Verastem Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Verastem Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Verastem Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verastem Inc.’s upside potential is 516.20% at a $8.75 average price target. On the other hand, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 158.71% and its average price target is $185. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Verastem Inc. seems more appealing than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47% of Verastem Inc. shares and 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.4% of Verastem Inc. shares. Competitively, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year Verastem Inc. has -55.36% weaker performance while Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 61.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Verastem Inc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.