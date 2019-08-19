Verastem Inc. (VSTM) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.41 N/A -1.26 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 551.96 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Verastem Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Verastem Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

Verastem Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Verastem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Verastem Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Verastem Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 583.59% and an $8.75 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $48.5, while its potential upside is 64.85%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Verastem Inc. seems more appealing than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47% of Verastem Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Verastem Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year Verastem Inc. had bearish trend while Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Verastem Inc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.