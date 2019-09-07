Verastem Inc. (VSTM) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.41 N/A -1.26 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 19.70 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Verastem Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Verastem Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.91 beta means Verastem Inc.’s volatility is 191.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verastem Inc. Its rival Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Verastem Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Verastem Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Verastem Inc. has a 611.38% upside potential and a consensus target price of $8.75. Competitively Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, with potential upside of 736.12%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Verastem Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Verastem Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47% and 18.2% respectively. Verastem Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Verastem Inc. has -55.36% weaker performance while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Verastem Inc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.