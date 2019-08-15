Verastem Inc. (VSTM) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.58 N/A -1.26 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2097.24 N/A -1.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Verastem Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Verastem Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Volatility and Risk

Verastem Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 191.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.91 beta. NantKwest Inc.’s 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Verastem Inc. is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, NantKwest Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Verastem Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Verastem Inc. and NantKwest Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8.75 is Verastem Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 557.89%. Competitively NantKwest Inc. has an average target price of $1.25, with potential downside of -2.34%. Based on the results shown earlier, Verastem Inc. is looking more favorable than NantKwest Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47% of Verastem Inc. shares and 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares. 0.4% are Verastem Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.5% of NantKwest Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Verastem Inc. had bearish trend while NantKwest Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Verastem Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors NantKwest Inc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.