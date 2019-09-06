Verastem Inc. (VSTM) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.17 N/A -1.26 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 18.24 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Verastem Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Verastem Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

Verastem Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Verastem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Verastem Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8.75 is Verastem Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 623.14%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47% of Verastem Inc. shares and 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.4% are Verastem Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year Verastem Inc. has -55.36% weaker performance while Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 32.6% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats Verastem Inc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.