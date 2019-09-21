Verastem Inc. (VSTM) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Comparison side by side

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.58 N/A -1.26 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Verastem Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verastem Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6. Competitively, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has 59.8 and 59.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Verastem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Verastem Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 275.94% for Verastem Inc. with consensus price target of $5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Verastem Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47% and 0.2% respectively. About 0.4% of Verastem Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 34.3% are Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Verastem Inc. was more bearish than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Verastem Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.