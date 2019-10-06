Verastem Inc. (VSTM) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 1 -0.34 63.08M -1.26 0.00 Histogenics Corporation 13 0.00 1.39M 0.11 1.68

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 4,881,975,079.33% -80% -40.8% Histogenics Corporation 11,052,008.05% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Verastem Inc.’s 2.91 beta indicates that its volatility is 191.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Histogenics Corporation’s 229.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 3.29 beta.

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verastem Inc. Its rival Histogenics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Verastem Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Histogenics Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Verastem Inc. and Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 47% and 13% respectively. About 0.4% of Verastem Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 6% are Histogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Verastem Inc. has -55.36% weaker performance while Histogenics Corporation has 103.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats Verastem Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.