Verastem Inc. (VSTM) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Comparing side by side

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 3.81 N/A -1.16 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Verastem Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Verastem Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

Verastem Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Verastem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Verastem Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Verastem Inc. has an average target price of $8.75, and a 497.27% upside potential. Meanwhile, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $50, while its potential upside is 132.67%. Based on the results shown earlier, Verastem Inc. is looking more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Verastem Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 57.2%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Verastem Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. -22.61% -35.02% -50.32% -72.05% -70.1% -54.17% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82%

For the past year Verastem Inc. has -54.17% weaker performance while Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.82% stronger performance.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Verastem Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.