Verastem Inc. (VSTM) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.31 N/A -1.26 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 235.64 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Verastem Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Verastem Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Verastem Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Verastem Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is Verastem Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 300.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Verastem Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47% and 24.7%. Verastem Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Verastem Inc. was more bearish than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Verastem Inc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.